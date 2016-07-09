版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Fortress Paper extends closing date for the sale of the Fortress Global Cellulose Mill

July 8 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper extends closing date for the sale of the Fortress Global Cellulose Mill

* Extended the closing date relating to sale of fortress global cellulose mill assets, to on or before july 29, 2016

