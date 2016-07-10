版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一 03:21 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas, TUI AG for orders totaling $3.5 bln - Bloomberg, citing sources

