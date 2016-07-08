BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Tmx Group Ltd
* Says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month, and were down 4% compared to June 2015
* Says total number of financings in June 2016 was 64, compared with 73 in previous month and 47 in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.