BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month

July 8 Tmx Group Ltd

* Says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month, and were down 4% compared to June 2015

* Says total number of financings in June 2016 was 64, compared with 73 in previous month and 47 in June 2015