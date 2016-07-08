版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month

July 8 Tmx Group Ltd

* Says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month, and were down 4% compared to June 2015

* Says total number of financings in June 2016 was 64, compared with 73 in previous month and 47 in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

