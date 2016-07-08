版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Capital Research Global Investors reports 11.3 pct passive stake in China Biologic Products

July 8 (Reuters) -

* Capital Research Global Investors reports a passive stake of 11.3% in China Biologic Products Inc as of June 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29nplNC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

