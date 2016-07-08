版本:
BRIEF-Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund reports 6.06 pct passive stake in Twilio - SEC filing

July 8 Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc:

* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 6.06 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as of June 30 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/29E9CMo) Further company coverage:

