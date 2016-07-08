BRIEF-Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund reports 6.06 pct passive stake in Twilio - SEC filing

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc:
* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 6.06 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as of June 30 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/29E9CMo) Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.