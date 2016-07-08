BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says CFO Molly Henderson provides employment termination notice

July 8 Lion Biotechnologies :

* Molly henderson, CFO provides board with written notice that she would terminate her employment effective August 16, 2016

* Intends to relocate certain of its executive office operations, including those of CFO, to California, in near future Source text - bit.ly/29ry95q Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)