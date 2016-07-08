版本:
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces a 1-for-10 reverse stock split

July 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen therapeutics announces stockholder approval of all proposals at 2016 annual meeting and reverse stock split

* Also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split

* Expects that shares of orexigen will begin trading on a post-split basis on july 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

