2016年 7月 9日

BRIEF-Inteliquent says commenced action against Free Conferencing Corp

July 8 Inteliquent

* Commenced action asserting defendants improperly charging co for telecommunications services, seeking recovery of access fees and other charges paid to defendants

* On july 5, commenced action against free conferencing corporation individually and doing business as hd tandem; hd tandem and wide voice llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

