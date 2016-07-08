BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate enters fifth amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* On july 7, entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Amended credit agreement provides for, among other things, a $1.65 billion unsecured senior revolving credit facility
* Amended agreement provides for accordion option to increase commitments by up to an additional $350 million - sec filing
* Amended credit agreement will extend maturity date for revolving credit facility to october 29, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.