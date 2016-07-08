版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Polycom says Triangle will be required to pay termination fee of $130 mln

July 8 Polycom Inc

* Triangle will be required to pay termination fee to the company in the amount of $130 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐