公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日

BRIEF-American Capital Mortgage Investment says John Erickson resigned as EVP, CFO on July 1 - SEC Filing

July 8 American Capital Mortgage Investment:

* John R. Erickson resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer, on July 1

* Peter J. Federico was appointed to serve as company's executive vice president and CFO - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29tN4NN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

