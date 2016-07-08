BRIEF-Tokyo Gas to set up LNG JV in Vietnam - Nikkei

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 (Reuters) -
* Tokyo Gas aims to expand into Vietnam to tap expected increases in demand for LNG there through partnership with local companies - Nikkei
* Tokyo Gas will establish JV with PetroVietnam Gas and others, investing several hundred mln yen and securing stake of around 10-20% - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29o7s1V) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.