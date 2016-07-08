版本:
BRIEF-Tokyo Gas to set up LNG JV in Vietnam - Nikkei

July 8 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Gas aims to expand into Vietnam to tap expected increases in demand for LNG there through partnership with local companies - Nikkei

* Tokyo Gas will establish JV with PetroVietnam Gas and others, investing several hundred mln yen and securing stake of around 10-20% - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29o7s1V) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

