2016年 7月 9日

BRIEF-Echo Therapeutics stock to transition from NASDAQ to OTCQB

July 8 Echo Therapeutics Inc :

* Echo Therapeutics common stock to transition from NASDAQ to OTCQB

* Trading of company's common stock will be suspended on NASDAQ at opening of business on Tuesday, July 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

