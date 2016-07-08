版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-CSS Industries buys most assets of Lawrence Schiff Silk Mills

July 8 CSS Industries Inc :

* CSS Industries Inc announces acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lawrence Schiff Silk Mills Inc out of bankruptcy

* CSS will not be operating Schiff business, and will be relocating certain acquired Schiff equipment and inventory to CSS' facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐