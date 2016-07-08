版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-CyrusOne Inc, CyrusOne GP, CyrusOne LP entered into sales agreements on July 1 - SEC Filing

July 8 Cyrusone Inc:

* On July 1, 2016, Cyrusone Inc, Cyrusone GP, Cyrusone LP entered into sales agreements - SEC Filing

* Pursuant to agreement, co may issue and sell shares having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $320 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29tO70b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐