BRIEF-Network-1 says Mirror World settled patent litigation with Apple

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 Network-1 Technologies Inc :
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Mirror World Technologies Inc agreed to settle its patent litigation against Apple Inc
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms, Apple will receive a fully paid up non-exclusive license to '227 patent for its full term, which expired in 2016
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of agreement, Apple will also receive certain rights to other patents in Network-1's portfolio
* Mirror World Technologies Inc agreed to settle its patent litigation against Apple Inc.
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Network-1 will receive $25 million from Apple for settlement and fully paid up license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.