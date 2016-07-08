版本:
2016年 7月 9日

BRIEF-Ascot Resources announces private placement

July 8 Ascot Resources Ltd :

* Ascot announces private placement

* Will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering to an accredited investor of 435,000 units at a price of $1.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

