公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Toro entered into third amended and restated program and repurchase agreement with Red Iron Acceptance

July 8 Toro Co

* Entered into third amended and restated program and repurchase agreement with Red Iron Acceptance LLC

* Initial term of third amended repurchase agreement will expire on October 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

