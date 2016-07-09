BRIEF-RMR Group says Zeytoonjian's death reduces number of directors serving on audit committee to two

July 8 RMR Group Inc

* Zeytoonjian's death reduced number of directors currently serving on company's audit committee to two - SEC filing

* Co is noncompliant with listing rules of Nasdaq, which requires that audit committee of a Nasdaq-listed co have at least 3 members

* Board of directors intends to identify candidates to replace Frederick Zeytoonjian, appoint new independent director to audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)