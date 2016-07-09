BRIEF-RMR Group says Zeytoonjian's death reduces number of directors serving on audit committee to two

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
July 8 RMR Group Inc
* Zeytoonjian's death reduced number of directors currently serving on company's audit committee to two - SEC filing
* Co is noncompliant with listing rules of Nasdaq, which requires that audit committee of a Nasdaq-listed co have at least 3 members
* Board of directors intends to identify candidates to replace Frederick Zeytoonjian, appoint new independent director to audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp