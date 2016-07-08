版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Terravia Holdings files for mixed shelf of upto $150 mln

July 8 Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

