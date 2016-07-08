版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-William Ackman reports 3.8 pct stake in Zoetis Inc

July 8 Zoetis Inc

* William Ackman reports 3.8 percent stake in Zoetis Inc as of July 7 versus 5.0 stake as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

