BRIEF-Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing

July 8 (Reuters) -

* Essar Steel Minnesota LLC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing

* Essar Steel Minnesota lists assets in the range $1 bln to $10 bln and liabilities in the range $1 bln to $10 bln - court filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

