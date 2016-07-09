版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 09:32 BJT

BRIEF-DXP Enterprises names David Patton to board of directors

July 8 DXP Enterprises Inc :

* Names David Patton to board of directors

