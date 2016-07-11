BRIEF-Southern Co, Kinder Morgan enter Southern Natural Gas pipeline strategic venture

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 10 Southern Co
* Southern company, kinder morgan enter southern natural gas pipeline strategic venture
* Acquiring 50 percent equity interest in southern natural gas (sng) pipeline systemkinder morgan will continue to operate system
* Transaction equates to sng total enterprise value of about $4.15 billion, implies $1.47 billion for southern co's 50 percent equity interest
* Expects to finance initial purchase, as well as any related future growth opportunities in a credit-supportive manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.