公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一 12:20 BJT

BRIEF-Group led by WME-IMG to buy UFC for about $4 bln - NYT

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Group led by WME-IMG to buy Ultimate Fighting Championship for about $4 billion; deal expected to be announced as soon as Monday - NYT, citing sources Source text : (nyti.ms/29IEMSY) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

