BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says Corin to acquire its large joints business

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Wright Medical Group N.V. announces binding offer under which corin orthopaedics holdings limited would acquire Wright's large joints business
* Corin would acquire all of legacy tornier large joints business for a purchase price of 29.7 million euros in cash
* Net after-tax proceeds after payment of estimated transaction and transition costs, to be about $20 million
* Maintaining its previously communicated guidance for 2016 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations
After closing, tornier large joints business will continue to be headquartered in montbonnot, France
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.