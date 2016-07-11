BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year base production guidance remains unchanged

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Average production during second quarter was approximately 9,800 boepd
* Full year base production guidance remains unchanged at 9,000 boepd
* Production in q3 of year is expected to remain broadly in line with full year guidance
* Two week planned brent system maintenance shutdown that impacts production from northern north sea fields scheduled for october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.