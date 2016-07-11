BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year base production guidance remains unchanged

July 11 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Average production during second quarter was approximately 9,800 boepd

* Full year base production guidance remains unchanged at 9,000 boepd

* Production in q3 of year is expected to remain broadly in line with full year guidance

* Two week planned brent system maintenance shutdown that impacts production from northern north sea fields scheduled for october 2016