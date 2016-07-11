BRIEF-Statoil completes Marcellus shale divestment to EQT

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 Statoil says:
* On July 8 Statoil and EQT Corporation completed their previously announced transaction, whereby Statoil has sold its non-core operated assets in the US state of West Virginia to EQT Corporation.
* The transaction covers approximately 62,500 net acres.
* Equity production from properties in Q1 2016 was c.9,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Statoil retains its operated properties in the U.S. state of Ohio and its non-operated Marcellus positions. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.