BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions' board approves spin-off of Aptevo Therapeutics

July 11 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
* Emergent Biosolutions' Board Of Directors Approves Spin
Off of Aptevo Therapeutics and sets record and dividend
distribution dates and distribution ratio
* Expects to complete distribution of aptevo common stock to
emergent stockholders on august 1, 2016.
* Aptevo expects its common stock to begin trading on a
"when issued" basis shortly before july 22, 2016 record date
under ticker "apvo wi."
* Aptevo has applied for listing on nasdaq global market.
* On august 1, 2016, aptevo common stock is expected to
begin "regular way" trading on nasdaq under symbol "apvo."
* Emergent will continue to trade on new york stock exchange
under ticker symbol "ebs."
