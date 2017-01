July 11 Ivanhoe Mines

* Ivanhoe Mines receives second $41.2 million installment payment from Zijin Mining Group as part of Zijin's $412 million investment in Kamoa Copper Project in D.R. Congo

* Remaining $123.6 million is required to be paid in three further equal installments, every 3.5 months, with next installment due on Oct 24, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: