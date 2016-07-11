版本:
BRIEF-Golub Capital Bdc says provided a $605 million gold financing to support Pet Valu merger

July 11 Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Says provided a $605 million gold financing to support merger of Pet Valu and Pet Supermarket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

