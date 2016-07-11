版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs to layoff 55 employees in New York- Dept. of Labor filing

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs says to layoff 55 employees in New York between August-December 2016 - Department Of Labor Filing Source text - on.ny.gov/29IdtLg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

