公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus Group says ALC announced order for three A350-900s and one A321

July 11 Airbus Group :

* Air Lease Corporation announced a firm order for three A350-900s and one A321 at the Farnborough airshow Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

