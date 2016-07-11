版本:
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Southern Co unveils new brand

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Southern Co says unveils new brand

* Southern Co says its newest subsidiary, AGL Resources, has been renamed Southern Company Gas Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

