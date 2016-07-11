BRIEF-Dundee Corp buys further interest in Dundee Precious Metals

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Dundee Corp :
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Co, through unit, acquired 840,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc at price of $3.00 per share for aggregate consideration of $2.5 million
* Immediately following deal that triggered requirement to file the report, Dundee owns about 22.66 pct interest in Dundee Precious Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.