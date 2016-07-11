BRIEF-Dundee Corp buys further interest in Dundee Precious Metals

July 11 Dundee Corp :

* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Co, through unit, acquired 840,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc at price of $3.00 per share for aggregate consideration of $2.5 million

* Immediately following deal that triggered requirement to file the report, Dundee owns about 22.66 pct interest in Dundee Precious Metals