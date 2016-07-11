版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-International Wire Group launches $250 mln note offering

July 11 International Wire Group Inc :

* International Wire Group, Inc. announces launch of note offering

* Commenced an offering of $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021

* To use net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐