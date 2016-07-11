版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific sets qtrly dividend of C$0.50/share

July 11 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

