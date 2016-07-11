BRIEF-General Mills announces addition to July 1 flour recall

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 General Mills:
* Two flavors of Betty Crocker cake mix sold in U.S., one flavor sold in Canada added to company's announced flour recall from July 1, 2016
* No illnesses reported to date have been connected to cake mix; no other General Mills or Betty Crocker mixes are included in recall
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.