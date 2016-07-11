版本:
BRIEF-General Mills announces addition to July 1 flour recall

July 11 General Mills:

* Two flavors of Betty Crocker cake mix sold in U.S., one flavor sold in Canada added to company's announced flour recall from July 1, 2016

* No illnesses reported to date have been connected to cake mix; no other General Mills or Betty Crocker mixes are included in recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

