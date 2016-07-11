BRIEF-White Winston Select Asset Funds reports 15.8 pct stake in Professional Diversity Network - SEC filing

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 White Winston Select Asset Funds LLC:
* White Winston Select Asset Funds LLC reports 15.8 percent stake in professional diversity network inc as of June 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/29vXdr3) Further company coverage:
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.