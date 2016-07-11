BRIEF-Energy Fuels announces proposal to amend terms of its floating-rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Energy Fuels Inc :
* Energy Fuels announces proposal to amend the terms of its floating-rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Proposed amendments include to extend maturity date of debentures from June 30, 2017 to December 31, 2020
* Proposed amendments include reduction of conversion price of debentures from CDN$15.00 to CDN$4.15 per common share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.