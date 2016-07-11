BRIEF-Energy Fuels announces proposal to amend terms of its floating-rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

July 11 Energy Fuels Inc :

* Energy Fuels announces proposal to amend the terms of its floating-rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Proposed amendments include to extend maturity date of debentures from June 30, 2017 to December 31, 2020

* Proposed amendments include reduction of conversion price of debentures from CDN$15.00 to CDN$4.15 per common share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: