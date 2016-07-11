BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson to buy 20 pct stake in CI:Z Holdings Co - Nikkei

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Nikkei:
* Johnson & Johnson to buy 20 pct of Japanese cosmetics maker - Nikkei
* A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson will buy a 19.9 pct stake in Tokyo-based CI:Z, becoming its second-leading shareholder - Nikkei
* CI:Z will receive two board members from Johnson & Johnson, transfer to Johnson & Johnson sales rights to its main cosmetics lines in areas outside Japan - Nikkei
* CI:Z Chairman Yoshinori Shirono to sell portion of his stake in deal; stock warrants to be issued through which CI:Z to procure up to 3.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29rPX4i
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei