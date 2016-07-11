版本:
BRIEF-TFS Financial to reduce board size to 10 directors - SEC filing

July 11 TFS Financial Corp:

* Paul Stefanik notified company of his retirement from board effective immediately - SEC filing

* Does not intend to replace Stefanik;will amend its bylaws to decrease the size of its board of directors from 11 to 10 directors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

