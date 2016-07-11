BRIEF-CBOE to list SPX Monday-expiring weeklys options

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 The Chicago Board Options Exchange
* CBOE To List SPX Monday Expiring weeklys options
* Plans to list S&P 500 index Monday-expiring weeklys options, beginning august 15, 2016, pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei