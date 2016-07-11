版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 03:02 BJT

BRIEF-CBOE to list SPX Monday-expiring weeklys options

July 11 The Chicago Board Options Exchange

* CBOE To List SPX Monday Expiring weeklys options

* Plans to list S&P 500 index Monday-expiring weeklys options, beginning august 15, 2016, pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

