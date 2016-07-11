BRIEF-Levi Strauss says Q2 reported revenue flat

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 (Reuters) -
* Levi Strauss & co qtrly reported net revenues $1,012 million versus $1,012 million
* Levi Strauss & co qtrly net income attributable to ls&co is $31 million versus $12 million Source text (bit.ly/29yQtcZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.