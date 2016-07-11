版本:
BRIEF-Levi Strauss says Q2 reported revenue flat

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Levi Strauss & co qtrly reported net revenues $1,012 million versus $1,012 million

* Levi Strauss & co qtrly net income attributable to ls&co is $31 million versus $12 million Source text (bit.ly/29yQtcZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

