BRIEF-Spirit Airlines June load factor 88.4 pct, up 1.3 points

July 11 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* June load factor 88.4 percent, up 1.3 points

* Traffic (revenue passenger miles) in June up 24.7 percent versus june 2015 on a capacity (available seat miles) increase of 22.8 percent

* June revenue passenger miles (RPMS) 1.88 billion

* June revenue passenger miles 1.88 billion, available seat miles 2.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

