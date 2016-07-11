版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources receives final $500 mln payment from enterprise for EFS midstream

July 11 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer natural resources company receives final $500 million payment from enterprise for efs midstream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

