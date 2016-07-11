BRIEF-Global Bioenergies, IBN-One and Aspen enter into partnership

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Global Bioenergies Sa :
* Global Bioenergies, IBN-One and Aspen enter into partnership on isooctane for specialty fuels
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.