公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日

BRIEF-Global Bioenergies, IBN-One and Aspen enter into partnership

July 11 Global Bioenergies Sa :

* Global Bioenergies, IBN-One and Aspen enter into partnership on isooctane for specialty fuels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

