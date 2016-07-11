版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Coatue Management reports 6.25 pct passive stake in Twilio

July 11 Twilio Inc

* Coatue Management LLC reports 6.25 percent passive stake in twilio inc as of june 30 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29sNEKG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐