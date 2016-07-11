版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy increases quarterly dividend payment by 3.6 pct to $0.855 per share

July 11 Duke Energy Corp

* increases quarterly dividend payment by 3.6%

* Duke energy corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.855 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

