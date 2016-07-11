BRIEF-Microchip Technology says CEO Steve Sanghi's fy 2016 total compensation $10.8 mln

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Microchip Technology Inc
* Microchip Technology Inc Says Ceo Steve Sanghi's Fy 2016 Total Compensation $10.8 Mln Vs $5.5 Mln In Fy 2015 - Sec filing
* Microchip technology inc says president and coo ganesh moorthy's fy 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $2.0 million in fy 2015 Source text : bit.ly/29sWet3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.